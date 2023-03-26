JD(S) all set for mega convention to conclude Pancharatna Ratha Yatre

The JD(S) is all set to host a mega convention, with participation of over 10 lakh people, on over 100 acres of land to mark the valedictory of Pancharatna Ratha Yatre near Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundari Devi temple, on Ring Road in Mysuru on Sunday.

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy inspected the preparations on Saturday evening and said that he will offer puja to Sri Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hill, prior to the convention. “We expect to win in more than 123 constituencies. The list of candidates will be announced after a meeting with leaders, followed by the valedictory of Pancharatna Yatre,” he said.

Prior to the convention, a road show would be held on the Mysuru Ring Road from Bengaluru Road Junction, to the event venue.

Also Read | HDK meets Mamata, requests her to campaign in K'taka polls

Along with Kumaraswamy, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is likely to participate in the road show. JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim, Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda and K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh will join them.

HDK had offered pujas

Kumaraswamy had offered pujas at Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, prior to the launch of the Pancharatna Yatre on November 19, 2022, in Mulbagal of Kolar district. After covering 86 constituencies, during the Yatre across Karnataka over the past three months, the valedictory of the Yatre will also be held in Chamundeshwari constituency now. During the previous Assembly election in 2018, the JD(S) had launched its election campaign, Kumaraparva, in the same Chamduneshwari constituency at Gungralchatra, native of G T Devegowda.

A huge 100 feet X 50 feet stage has been erected, so that it is visible to all participants. Arrangements are made for food for all participants.