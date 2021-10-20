JD(S) angry after BJP hurls ‘bigamy’ taunt at H D Kumaraswamy

The BJP on Wednesday taunted former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy by calling him a bigamist, a personal comment that did not go down well with the JD(S) that continued its attack on the RSS.

The BJP took to Twitter to respond to Kumaraswamy’s barb against the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent. The JD(S) leader, on Tuesday, wondered if the RSS shakhas taught its members how they should watch pornography. This was a reference to BJP MLAs who were caught watching adult videos inside the Legislative Assembly in 2012.

“Dear Kumaraswamy, do you know of some conscious mistakes committed by those who masquerade as intelligent people? We will give you a list. Take a look at it once. They are crimes as per the IPC,” the BJP said.

“Signal jump, breach of trust, corruption, nepotism and more importantly, bigamy. Shouldn’t Kumaraswamy, who is always pontificating the mistakes of others, be cautious always,” the BJP asked.

The BJP’s “bigamy” taunt refers to a phase in Kumaraswamy’s personal life for which he once expressed regret on the floor of the Legislative Assembly in the presence of his wife Anitha, also a legislator.

The JD(S) responded with its own set of tweets containing questions on the RSS. “Is RSS an authentic organization? When was it registered? Where is its registered office? Is it engaged in social service, politics or money-making? Has the Sangh given an account of the donations it has received? Is there a balance sheet? Who audits them? Is it a lie that schoolgoing swayamsevak children are being brainwashed? Is there a license to keep trishul and other weapons in schools, which is illegal? Kumaraswamy has raised several such questions. Why did the BJP fail to display guts by answering them,” the regional party asked.

“Why is the BJP, which has provoked Kumaraswamy, silent on anti-constitutional acts of the Sangh? If those who oppose the Constitution are traitors, what should we call the RSS then?” the JD(S) said.

Defending its leader, the JD(S) said Kumaraswamy did not raise personal matters. “Where is Kumaraswamy, who had the guts to talk about his personal life in the Assembly, and where are BJP leaders who committed a heinous act in the Assembly,” the JD(S) said, asking the BJP to introspect.

