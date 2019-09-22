JD(S) attacks BJP over prioritising 'Operation Kamala'

JD(S) leaders took a dig at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over his visit to Delhi accusing him of putting the interests of 'Operation Kamala victims' before that of flood victims, here on Sunday.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda lashed out at Yediyurappa alleging that his visit to the national capital was only meant to save his chair. "He is not interested in the problems faced by the people of Karnataka, but is ready to go to any lengths to save his government," the former PM said.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy dismissed the visit as a 'political drama' and said that the only reason for the visit was to save rebel MLAs who resigned from the coalition government.

Kumaraswamy tweeted: The remarks by B S Yediyurappa stating that he has gone to Delhi seeking flood relief funds is a 'political drama' as the real purpose of the visit was to protect the victims of operation Kamala. BSY has gone to Delhi only to save the victims of the anti-democratic operation Kamala using (Home Minister) Amit Shah's influence.

ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲದ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಗಾಗಿ ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಿರುವ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರು ನೆರೆ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಧನ ಸಹಾಯ ಕೋರಲು ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ತರಳಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದಿರುವುದು ಒಂದು 'ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಟಕ'. ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ರ ಪ್ರಭಾವ ಬಳಸಿ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲದ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತ ಅನರ್ಹರನ್ನು ಬಚಾವ್ ಮಾಡಿಸಲಷ್ಟೇ BSY ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 22, 2019

Yediyurappa led State government has been cornered by the opposition in recent days following the delay exercised by the Centre in releasing funds for relief activities in flood-affected regions of North Karnataka. A few days ago, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of denying an appointment to chief minister Yediyurappa following demands for flood relief.