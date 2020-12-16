JD(S) backs BJP, catches Congress off guard again

The JD(S) pulled a surprise card on Tuesday, backing the BJP’s no-confidence motion against Legislative Council Chairperson K Pratapachandra Shetty.

This is yet another example of how the JD(S) is getting closer to the BJP.

It was the second time that the Congress got blindsided by the JD(S) in the upper house during the winter session.

About a week ago, the JD(S) voted in favour of a controversial Bill that liberalises agricultural landholdings, much to the Congress’ dismay.

“This is the legislature. Based on issues, we will have to support and oppose (BJP) sometimes. There is no connection to what happens in the House and the party outside,” JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti, among the senior-most members in the upper house, told reporters on Tuesday.

“We support the BJP on the no-confidence motion because no chairperson should flout norms. We took the decision in the interest of the House,” he added.

Even outside the legislature, the JD(S) is evidently going soft on the BJP, especially its legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy vis-a-vis Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The JD(S), which is losing ground, is desperate for electoral survival.

Sample this: When the Congress went all guns blazing against the Yediyurappa administration for alleged irregularities in Covid-19 procurement, Kumaraswamy preferred constructive criticism instead.

Kumaraswamy, during a recent outburst, suggested that the JD(S)-BJP coalition in 2006 was “more tolerable” than the one with the Congress in 2018.

Recently, the BJP and the JD(S) joined hands to take control of a district central cooperative bank in Mandya, the Vokkaliga heartland.

The JD(S) is picking and choosing its support to the BJP. While the party supported land reforms, it opposed the APMC Bill.

The Congress has repeatedly questioned the secular credentials of the JD(S) for its perceived closeness with the BJP. It is said that Kumaraswamy is wary of KPCC president D K Shivakumar in that he would decimate the party in the Old Mysore region, its stronghold. Ironically, the BJP wants to create a base in this region and a little help from the JD(S) would do well.

The Congress squarely blamed JD(S) for creating confusion. Leader of Opposition in the Council S R Patil said, “If JD(S) had signed the motion earlier, I presume that the Chairman would have resigned immediately, negating the need for all the drama.”

According to one JD(S) leader, the party leadership wanted to support BJP without openly being seen as their ally. “This is a risky path,” the leader said, before painting a dystopian end: “This is what both Congress and BJP want. The JD(S) will be left an orphan.”