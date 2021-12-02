JD(S), BJP grassroots leaders join Karnataka Congress en masse

Hundreds of grassroots JD(S) and BJP leaders joined the DK Shivakumar-led Congress on Wednesday, in what was projected as a major swoop ahead of a slew of elections that are lined up.

JD(S) MLC CR Manohar, who has resigned from his post, and JD(S) OBC cell president KP Amarnath joined the Congress. Also, former MLA Malur Nagaraj and HM Gopikrishna from the BJP came on board along with their supporters.

This is seen as an extension of Shivakumar’s plan to poach grassroots leaders to decimate political competition, especially JD(S), which is the Congress’ arch-rival in the Vokkaliga belt of Old Mysuru region.

“The wind is blowing towards the Congress in a big way,” Shivakumar said. “Across the state, in several districts, members of gram panchayats, municipalities and local leaders are joining the Congress,” he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress protests shifting Gaganyaan to Gujarat

Shivakumar added that the JD(S) and BJP leaders joined the Congress without any conditions. According to sources, Manohar has been promised a ticket for the Kolar constituency in the 2023 Assembly election. His term as MLC representing the Kolar local authorities' seat is due to end in January.

“Malur Nagaraj was earlier elected as a Congress MLA thrice. He joined the BJP later. He has come back with the belief that only Congress can do justice to all sections of society,” Shivakumar said. “Gopikrishna is the defeated candidate from Tarikere. I was trying to poach him for quite some time. He’s also a tall Madiwala leader,” he added.

The recruits are expected to bring benefits to the Congress ahead of the taluk/zilla panchayat elections.

The Congress and the JD(S) are bitter rivals in the Old Mysuru region that covers Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur and so on. The belt comprises some 60-odd assembly constituencies.

The Congress is pursuing some JD(S) legislators. GT Deve Gowda (Chamundeshwari) and K Srinivas Gowda (Kolar) are on their way out to join the Congress and a few others are also lined up.

“From December 11, we’re starting a booth-level membership drive. We should get ourselves enrolled in the booths,” Shivakumar said.

Check out latest DH videos here