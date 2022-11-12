JD(S)-BJP spar over 'not inviting' HDD for statue event

The war of words between the JD(S) and the BJP for allegedly not inviting former prime minister H D Deve Gowda for the unveiling ceremony of Kempegowda statue at Kempegowda International Airport, continued even on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue.

The JD(S) leaders on Saturday staged a protest in front of the statue, named as ‘Statue of Prosperity’. It was led by MLC T A Saravana and MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy.

Replying to the allegations of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, the BJP, Karnataka clarified that the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had himself called and invited Deve Gowda.

“It is shameful that JD(S) is doing politics even in the name of Kempegowda. Kumaraswamy is creating controversy as he cannot tolerate the Vokkaliga leaders from the BJP in the forefront,” the party tweeted.

The saffron party has also released the letters written to 26 important personalities inviting them for the event.

Reacting to the statement by Kumaraswamy, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also vice chairman of Kempegowda Development Authority, said, “Our party and government have immense respect for Deve Gowda. The chief minister had personally called and invited Deve Gowda for the event and we have invited all the former chief ministers.”

Some of the Congress leaders have also joined the JD(S) on the issue. The KPCC campaign panel chief M B Patil said, “It is wrong on the part of government if it has not invited H D Deve Gowda. As per the protocol they must print even the names of the leaders of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Council in the invitation. When they have invited the former chief ministers, they should have invited the former prime minister.”

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that he was invited a day prior to the event. “It is true that CM had called, but on the previous day at around 7.30 pm. As per the protocol opposition leader name should be their in the official invitation but my name was not printed. I told this to the CM and also conveyed that I could not attend,” he said.

Kumaraswamy expressed his anguish over the issue while speaking to reporters at Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

“BJP is justifying by saying they have invited the former prime minister, but everyone should know that CM had called Deve Gowda around 9.30 pm on previous night and the invitation was sent late in the night and handed over to the security,” he added.