JD(S)-BJP workers clash: Revanna lodges plaint

Gayatri G R
Gayatri G R, DHNS, Hassan ,
  • Dec 05 2019, 22:41pm ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 23:17pm ist

Following a clash between JD(S) and BJP workers at Nambihalli village in Channarayapatna taluk, Election Observer Munish Moudgil visited the taluk on Thursday.

Several persons were injured in a clash between the two parties over distribution of money to lure voters. An FIR was filed against Suraj Revanna and 7 others. MLAs H D Revanna and C N Balakrishna submitted a written plaint to Moudgil. The BJP has filed a counter-complaint. Four JD(S) workers were arrested and produced before the court. Prohibitory orders were clamped in the taluk till 9.30 pm on Thursday.

