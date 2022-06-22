JD(S) boots out two MLAs for 'indiscipline'

The H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) on Wednesday issued orders expelling MLAs S R Srinivas (Gubbi) and K Srinivas Gowda (Kolar) from the party's primary membership for "breach of discipline".

Srinivas and Gowda are charged with defying the party's directive by voting against its official candidate D Kupendra Reddy in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, according to the expulsion orders signed by JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim.

While Srinivas cast his first preference vote to the BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya and the second preference vote to Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan, Gowda voted for Khan first and then Siroya, Ibrahim stated in his orders.

The expulsion is based on a report submitted by former JD(S) minister HD Revanna, who was the official agent for the Rajya Sabha polls, confirmed the cross-voting done by the two MLAs.

The decision to expel the two 'disgruntled' MLAs was taken at the JD(S) core committee meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Deve Gowda, JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy and other senior functionaries.

"It was also decided to move a petition before the Assembly Speaker seeking the disqualification of both MLAs under the anti-defection law," JD(S) deputy leader and core committee chairperson Bandeppa Kashempur said.

The core committee also took stock of the party's organisation structure and ways to strengthen it. "The constitution of all party units will be completed by the end of this month. Before July 15, a state-level calendar of events will be prepared," Kashempur said.