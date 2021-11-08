JD(S) coming to power on its own is Deve Gowda's last wish: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s last wish is for the regional party to come to power on its own in Karnataka, his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

Kumaraswamy was speaking at the launch of the second leg of the party’s Janata Parva 1.0, a training workshop aimed at the JD(S) winning 123 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls.

“Where we went wrong and what we need to do going forward... let’s focus on this. Deve Gowda’s last wish is that the JD(S) should come to power independently. We are formulating programmes for this. We need you to work hard and we’ll give you all the strength you need,” Kumaraswamy told party workers.

On the occasion, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy launched the JD(S)’ monthly magazine called Janata Patrike.

Kumaraswamy said the magazine will not function as the party’s mouthpiece.

“It won’t be confined to the activities of the JD(S). The idea is to talk about the Centre’s policies as well as village-level problems,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here