JD(S) expels former MP Shivarame Gowda

Kumaraswamy on Monday said Gowda had made derogatory remarks against farmer leader, the late Made Gowda

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 17:53 ist
Kumaraswamy said the former Mandya MP's remarks are not in good taste.

The JD(S) has expelled senior party leader and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said Gowda had made derogatory remarks against farmer leader, the late Made Gowda. 

A leaked audio clip of Shivarame Gowda where he is allegedly heard making personal and derogatory remarks against Made Gowda has gone viral.

Kumaraswamy said the former Mandya MP’s remarks are not in good taste.

"His statements are embarrassing to the party. Made Gowda is a tall leader of the Vokkaliga community. We hoped that Shivarame Gowda would mend his ways. But he did not," Kumaraswamy said.

Accordingly, JD(S) state president HK Kumaraswamy issued an order expelling Gowda from the party.  

