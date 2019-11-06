JD(S) expels MLC Puttanna

The crisis deepened in JD(S) on Wednesday with the party expelling its three-time MLC Puttanna. The MLC had recently announced his decision to quit, following the party's choice of another candidate over him, for the upcoming Teachers' Constituency polls.

In a letter addressed to the MLC, JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy has stated that the decision was taken as Puttanna was engaged in "anti-party" activities. Puttanna, who represents Teachers' Constituency will complete his term in June 2020. He has expressed his unhappiness with the party's leadership several times in the past. Last week, the party decided to field another contestant in his place for the next elections, owing to which he had announced to resign. However, the party took a call to expel him before that.

His expulsion comes in the wake of a deeper crisis in the party. While the party leadership has sought to underplay any rift, speculations have been rife that several MLCs are considering quitting the party, disgruntled by the treatment meted out to them during the previous coalition government.

Party supremo HD Devegowda has convened a meeting on November 12, in a bid to resolve the crisis.