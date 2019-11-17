JD(S) fields CA for Mahalakshmi Layout bypoll

The JD(S) has announced a chartered accountant holding a doctoral degree, as its candidate from Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, the party announced the candidature of Girish K Nashi for the constituency. Girish will be contesting against JD(S) rebel K Gopalaiah who is now in the fray on BJP ticket. While Girish has joined JD(S) only recently, he has actively engaged himself in social work, according to R Prakash, president, Bengaluru Mahanagara JD(S).

While earlier, the party had announced the candidature of K P Bachegowda from Chikkaballapur, there is uncertainty in this regard, sources in JD(S) said. Bachegowda has requested the party not to make him the candidate while allowing him to be part of the election campaigning. The party is trying to convince him to stay on, while putting the candidature of K Radhakrishna, as standby for the constituency. A decision would be taken in this regard on Monday, sources added.

The party has now announced candidates for 11 constituencies while supporting Sharath Bachegowda, an independent from Hoskote. It is yet to announce names for three other constituencies - Kagwad, Athani, and Gokak.