JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleges over Rs 1,000 crore corruption in transfers of govt employees in Karnataka

Continuing his attack against the Congress government, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday claimed there has been corruption to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore in "transfer-posting business" of officials in Karnataka.

The former chief minister also said that he will submit all the documents related to alleged irregularities in the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project promoted by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in person.

"It (amount) cannot be calculated. It is more than Rs 1,000 crore, all departments included in one season. There is no count for it. Three-four transfer or posting orders have been issued to one post. It is a case of money also gone, and also no posting for many (officials) who gave money. I'm not saying it, officers are saying this on the roads," Kumaraswamy said.

"A minister, who has enough wealth to live with, is asking Rs 10 to 15 lakh for postings in a department. I was surprised to hear it," he claimed.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question on what could be the degree of corruption in transfers and postings in all departments in the state so far.

When asked about when he will meet the Prime Minister regarding the NICE issue, the former chief minister said: "I will have to seek his appointment. There are several documents and materials regarding illegal activities. I will seek the time of the PM and Home Minister to submit it to them."

Recently, Kumaraswamy along with BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai had urged the Congress government to take over the NICE project and order a judicial inquiry.

NICE has been accused of violating the "framework agreement" with the government while implementing the BMIC project.

Hitting back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling him a "hit-and-run" case, following his allegations made against the government, Kumaraswamy said: "I don't raise issues for fun...the CM has accused me of hit and run. I'm not someone who is of hit-and-run nature. I want to say this very clearly to the CM."

It is the Congress that has indulged in hit and run in this state, he claimed, adding: "After accusing the previous BJP government of a 40 per cent commission and making the 'PayCM' campaign, have they been able to give even one evidence. Even after coming to power, they have not produced any proof."

Alleging rampant corruption on the part of the Congress government, Kumaraswamy on Friday had said a minister has demanded "certain percentage" from contractors in his department, while in Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officers have been told to collect Rs 250 crore to be "delivered to Delhi".