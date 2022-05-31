JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy declares assets worth Rs 817 crore

JD(S)'s Kupendra Reddy declares assets worth Rs 817 cr

The JD(S) leader is the richest of the six candidates in the fray for the June 10 Rajya Sabha election

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 20:52 ist
JD(S) leader D Kupendra Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

Rajya Sabha candidate D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) has reported total assets worth Rs 817 crore, which is a 76 per cent increase from Rs 462 crore that he had declared eight years ago. 

Reddy and his family own movable assets worth Rs 417 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 399 crore, according to his affidavit in which he calls himself an ‘infrastructure developer’. 

Reddy’s movable assets have seen a 198 per cent rise between 2014 and 2022 - from Rs 139 crore to Rs 417 crore. The increase is largely due to personal advances or loans he has given to various people and entities. Reddy has liabilities of Rs 109 crore, up from Rs 97 crore in 2014. 

The JD(S) leader is the richest of the six candidates in the fray for the June 10 Rajya Sabha election. 

Karnataka Congress general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan, the son of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman K Rahman Khan, has declared total family assets worth Rs 58 crore. 

India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s personal wealth has gone up from Rs 1.35 crore in 2016 to Rs 2.50 crore now. She still owns a 2001-model Bajaj Chetak, according to her affidavit. Her 2016 declaration had details on assets and liabilities of her husband Parakala Prabhakar. Her latest affidavit, however, says these details are ‘not known’ for her spouse. 

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s total assets have declined since 2016, from Rs 4.83 crore to Rs 4.56 crore. In 2016, Ramesh had also declared assets owned by his wife who is no more. 

Two-time BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya and his family own assets worth Rs 54 crore whereas actor-politician Jaggesh has wealth to the tune of Rs 22 crore. 
 

