JD(S) leaders from Hassan lobby for party chief's post

Reclaiming Hassan City assembly constituency seat is a major victory for JD(S) this year and the Revanna family is claiming credit for it

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2023, 21:29 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 03:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The JD(S) leaders from Hassan Lok Sabha segment are lobbying for the post of party state president.

Ahead of the meeting called on May 25 to discuss the party's disastrous defeat in the recently held assembly elections, the leaders from Hassan have convened a meeting with the MLAs of constituencies within Hassan Lok Sabha segment and also the senior leaders from the region.

The sources from the party told DH that, Hassan Loka Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna held a dinner meeting with the leaders from Hassan recently. "Leaders from Hassan are pushing Bhavani and Prajwal names for the post of JD(S) state president. Ultimately Deve Gowda will take the decision," said a senior leader of the party from Hassan.

Reclaiming Hassan City assembly constituency seat is a major victory for JD(S) this year and the Revanna family is claiming credit for it. "The family members have decided to take up the issue in the meeting with Deve Gowda," the leader added.

It can be recalled that when Bhavani was particular about the Hassan Assembly ticket and Deve Gowda convinced her promising her a plum post in the future.

 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Hassan
JD(S)

