JD(S) likely to back Droupadi Murmu for Presidential polls

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hinted that the JD(S) would back NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that Murmu already has the numbers to secure a win in the June 18 presidential elections. "She doesn't require our support. Yet, she has sought our support for the elections," he said, indicating that the regional party would support her.

Murmu, according to Kumaraswamy, has already won the polls. "She had called former prime minister H D Deve Gowda twice seeking support. She had even sought an appointment to meet him in Bengaluru. But, I was of the view that it was not required for her to come here and seek support here," he said.

There is no question of BJP or Congress when it comes to presidential elections, he said. “The issue of a 'B’ team also does not arise. We will look at the background of both the candidates and decide," he said.

Murmu is up against former union minister Yashwanth Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

Udaipur incident

Commenting on the brutal beheading incident at Udaipur, Kumaraswamy condemned the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. "The Rajasthan government has said that they have arrested the culprits. It should ensure that they are punished," he said. “It is the responsibility of the government to be vigilant and prevent such incidents. It will be difficult if such incidents continue. Measures should be taken to prevent them,” he said.

“If the culprits have risked their lives to commit the brutal murder, the extent of provocation should be assessed. Therefore, the government should catch hold of the organisations that provoke people,” he added.