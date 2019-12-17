JD(S) MLAs loyal, says K Annadani on defection rumours

Rumours about JD(S) MLAs of Mandya district showing interest in joining the BJP are doing rounds in the district, especially after the K R Pet bypolls concluded.

BJP candidate Narayana Gowda won the bypolls by a huge margin after defeating JD(S) candidate, paving way for the party to open its account in the district. JD(S) had a strong foothold in Mandya district after it swept the Assembly elections in 2018.

It may be mentioned that JD(S) MLA Suresh Gowda sought the blessings of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during his visit to Adichunchanagiri recently. There are strong rumours about Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda and Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah planning to join the saffron party.

However, all JD(S) MLAs have been denying this. MLA K Annadani on Monday clarified that the party MLAs are loyal to the JD(S) and will not defect to any party.