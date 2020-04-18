JD(S) MLC Farookh cries foul over Ramzan prayer order

Shruthi HM Shastry
Shruthi HM Shastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 22:42 ist
JD(S) MLC B M Farookh. (DH Photo)

A recent government order prohibiting congregations, Ramzan prayers is discriminatory and needs to be withdrawn, JD(S) MLC B M Farookh has demanded.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Farookh pointed out that the order contained certain conditions such as restriction of the use of public address system and delivering Azan in low decibels, which had nothing to do with the prevention of Covid-19 disease.

“These days, Azan includes a call for the community to pray at home and does not offer namaz at mosque. The order also prohibits preparation and distribution of porridge, which has always been taken up in the interest of the poor. The High Court has noted that the relief distribution by NGOs or individuals should not be prevented and the state machinery has to coordinate the same by ensuring social distancing. The ban on distribution of porridge by mosques amounts to discrimination. The order needs to be withdrawn or revisited,” he wrote in his letter.

Further, observing that a religious fair was conducted in Kalaburagi recently, in violation of the government’s social distancing norms, Farookh sought the government to ensure that social distancing norms are enforced with regard to festivals of all communities without discrimination.

Ramzan prayers
JD(S)
MLC B M Farookh
Karnataka
