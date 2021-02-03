JD(S) MLCs allege discrimination against Mandya

JD(S) members in the Council on Tuesday rushed to the Well of the House, protesting “discrimination” against Mandya district by the government.

Marithibbe Gowda of the party raised the matter in the Zero Hour, alleging that all development works in Mandya had stopped since 2019.

“The Zilla panchayat general body meeting has not taken place. All development works have come to a standstill and the government funds, close to Rs 311 crore, have gone unutilised,” he said.

Responding to this, Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said the lack of development works was not owing to discrimination by the government, but due to local politics.

“The government does not discriminate against any district. General body meetings were called, but they had to be cancelled as there was no quorum,” Eshwarappa said.

“Why didn’t the members attend the meeting? Six meetings have been boycotted. Hence, the action plan could not be approved for 2020-21,” he said.

Mandya district incharge Minister K C Narayana Gowda too said the meetings were not held owing to local politics and discord between the members the panchayat president.

In between, a heated argument in this regard erupted between JD(S) leaders and the ruling party.

At this point, Marithibbe Gowda and Srikante Gowda rushed to the Well of theHouse. Eventually, Eshwarappa relented and assured to call for a meeting at the earliest and resolve the issue.