JD(S) plans Gowda road show in Vokkaliga heartland on Mar 26

With the two national parties, Congress and BJP, making all out efforts to woo voters in Vokkaliga heartland by launching a series of programmes, the JD(S) has come out with a plan to launch a 100-km-long road show led by party supremo H D Deve Gowda on March 26.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy announced late on Saturday night that, on March 26, the ailing former PM will be leading the road show starting from Kumabalgod in Bengaluru to Mysuru, where his Pancharatna yatre will culminate.

The route, which Kumaraswamy has carefully chosen, is where the Vokkaliga community is densely populated and covers a large number of constituencies.

Also Read | HD Kumaraswamy to perform rituals for nine days

Vokkaligas decide the outcome of the elections in 72 Assembly seats and they are a dominant force in about 50 Assembly constituencies through which Gowda’s roadshow will traverse.

The Congress is trying hard to sway the Vokkaligas from the JD(S), under the leadership of its state unit president and Kanakapura MLA D K Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga himself.

Shivakumar is already touring the region and is appealing to the community to vote for him this time.

The BJP has launched two of its four Vijaya Sankalpa yatres in the Vokkaliga heartland.

The BJP has also planned a massive roadshow led by Prime Minister Modi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway during its inauguration on March 12, to woo voters in the region.

The JD(S) does not want to take chances in this election, a senior party leader told DH.

The leader said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to the 'Nath pant' (which the Vokkaligas follow), has a huge fan following. But the party may not still be able to convert his popularity into votes.

Political experts maintain that Gowda is still a "towering" figure of the Vokkaliga community and has considerably sway over it.