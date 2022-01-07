JD(S) plans 'Janata Jaladhare' to corner BJP, Congress

The H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) on Friday unveiled its Janata Jaladhare campaign that is aimed at highlighting the ‘injustice’ meted out to Karnataka by the Centre in implementing various irrigation projects.

The campaign is aimed at the 2023 Assembly polls and promises the effective use of water sources in the state if the JD(S) is voted to power.

Announcing the programme at a news conference, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy attacked national parties for lacking the dedication to upholding the interests of the state. The Mekedatu padayatra planned by Congress would hurt Karnataka’s position when a petition on the project is heard in the Supreme Court, he said.

Also Read | Don't write off JD(S), it will bounce back: Gowda

A Jaladhare Ratha will travel to 51 river water sources in the state under the campaign. Though the programme will tentatively be launched on January 26, the party is willing to defer the campaign by a month considering the prevailing Covid situation in the state, Kumaraswamy said.

“The programme will cover 180 constituencies of the state. Water will be collected from all river sources in a vessel and Ganga puja will be offered to it every day,” Kumaraswamy said.

The party will visit every village and share information with every house about injustice to Karnataka. A total of 15 teams, consisting of MLAs and senior party leaders, will be formed for the campaign. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda will also participate in the campaign.

Kumaraswamy blamed the BJP and the Congress for faring poorly when it came to the implementation of irrigation projects in the state. “Both the parties lack the commitment to work in Karnataka’s interest,” he said.

Also Read | JD(S), Congress lock horns on Mekedatu padayatra

Training his guns on the Congress padayatra, Kumaraswamy said that JD(S) is willing to support it if the event helped in the implementation of the project. “Padayatra will hurt our stand in the Supreme Court when the case (on Mekedatu) is heard. Who advised you to do padayatra? Let them show that it will yield any benefits. Using this, you are poisoning our people,” he said.

To a question on whether an all-party delegation to the Centre will help Karnataka’s cause, he said that there was no need for it. “The state government should be committed. They should have the skills to convince the Centre. Taking a delegation will not be of any benefit,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: