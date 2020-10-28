'JD(S) suffered blow after forming coalition govts'

JD(S) suffered blow after forming coalition govts: Datta

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 02:05 ist
YSV Datta. Credit: DH Photo

Senior JD(S) leader Y S V Datta said on Tuesday that the party suffered a severe blow after it formed coalition governments in the state.

Speaking at a press meet here, Datta said both BJP and the Congress systematically suppressed the JD(S). 

"The regional party committed a mistake by joining hands with the BJP first and the Congress later in the name of the coalition government. It was a wrong decision. The party was strong enough before forming coalition governments" the ex-MLA said.

Datta said that JD(S) had a strong base in north and Kalyana Karnataka also. It would not have faced any problem had it not forged an alliance to form the government. "We could have fought as opposition unmindful of seats we won" he told.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Kiwi, pears, plum wine gives hope for Arunachal farmers

Kiwi, pears, plum wine gives hope for Arunachal farmers

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

 