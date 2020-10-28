JD(S) suffered blow after forming coalition govts: Datta

Senior JD(S) leader Y S V Datta said on Tuesday that the party suffered a severe blow after it formed coalition governments in the state.

Speaking at a press meet here, Datta said both BJP and the Congress systematically suppressed the JD(S).

"The regional party committed a mistake by joining hands with the BJP first and the Congress later in the name of the coalition government. It was a wrong decision. The party was strong enough before forming coalition governments" the ex-MLA said.

Datta said that JD(S) had a strong base in north and Kalyana Karnataka also. It would not have faced any problem had it not forged an alliance to form the government. "We could have fought as opposition unmindful of seats we won" he told.