JD(S) threatens protest over copra crisis in Karnataka

The JD(S) has threatened to stage a protest by picketing inside the Assembly, if the government failed to come to the rescue of the coconut growers, amid plummeting prices of copra in the state.

The issue, raised by JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, said that the copra farmers in seven districts are in distress. "The situation is dire and we're here still discussing guarantees. Copra prices are decreasing by the day.

Also Read | H D Kumaraswamy calls Congress govt in Karnataka 'looters' amid signs of warming up with BJP



The average sale price is Rs 8,409 per quintal," he said. Apparently, the price used to be Rs 16,000-17,000.

Former JD(S) minister H D Revanna said his party will sleep in the Assembly until the government announces a support price for coconut growers.

Congress MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda, too, said he has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce an additional Rs 5,000 per quintal for coconut growers.

Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil assured the lawmakers that he will take it up with the CM.