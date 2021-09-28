JD(S) to announce candidates for 2023 Karnataka polls by Jan 2022

The JD(S), which has announced its intent to make a mark in the 2023 Assembly polls by aiming at 123 seats, will announce the first list of its candidates as early as January 2022, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at Janata Parva 1.0, the workshop organised by the party in Bidadi, to train its cadre for the next elections. The party will announce the first list of candidates on the Sankranthi festival, he said.

The party has given a 30-point agenda to its workers. They have to implement it over the next three months. Those who accomplish the task will be given tickets. A special team has been constituted to examine the implementation, he said. Those who do not fare well in the 30-point agenda will be dropped immediately, he added.

The party hopes to orient its leaders towards building a grassroots movement with the 2023 polls as a target, in the ongoing workshop.