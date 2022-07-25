JD(S) to conduct survey to feel pulse of voters in Karnataka

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state, the JD(S) has decided to conduct a survey in August to understand voter sentiment.

According to party sources, mid-August is the right time for a survey and the party is likely to commence its survey after August 15.

According to JD(S), the BJP and Congress did their surveys 'way too early', as conducting a survey without knowing the candidates and before knowing the election dates was premature.

Speaking to DH, the JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said that a genuine survey will be possible only after finalising the candidates. "The surveys conducted by other parties are premature. There should be some clarity to conduct the survey and we will be conducting a survey after August 15," he said.

"We have finalised candidates for over 130 constituencies and they have all started their work at the ground level. Now we will take up the survey with the main focus on their performance and ability," he said.

In the first phase, JD(S) will take up surveys in 130 constituencies where it has finalised the candidates. Apart from the survey, the party has started organisational activities. "We have reached voters of over 30-40 constituencies through our Janata Jaladhaare programme and tried to reach every family in Bengaluru through Janata Mitra programme," he said.

However, JD(S) leaders have claimed that the survey will be primarily aimed at boosting confidence among their candidates. "We will conduct surveys to keep our candidates mentally strong and also to understand our lapses and loopholes. Gathering voters' opinion about the party is important," Kumaraswamy said.

Along with the survey, Kumaraswamy will be touring across the state for three months starting August 15. The proposed Pancha Rathna Yatre will focus on five major issues: Free education, health, self employment for youth, housing for all and development of farmers.

During his tour, Kumaraswamy will be staying at the villages and interacting with citizens and also to understand their sentiments.