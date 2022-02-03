JD(S) to hold meeting with pro-Kannada groups

As part of its larger electoral plank to focus on regional issues, the JD(S) will bring together pro-Kannada organisations next week, party leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

This meeting will discuss burning regional issues including those pertaining to land, water, language and employment in the state, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said there are several issues pertaining to the state which need representation. In order to fight for these, all organisations have to work together. To discuss this, we have called for a meeting, he said.

Along with pro-Kannada organisations, the party will also look at bringing together organisations that are working for farmers' rights and water resources, he added. On Thursday, he interacted with more than 150 Kannada activists. A similar meeting will be held next week in Bengaluru.

In Karnataka, both the national parties have failed to do justice to regional issues, he said.

