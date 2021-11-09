JD(S) to launch 'Janata Jaladhaare' water campaign

Putting the focus on water security in the state, JD(S) will begin a campaign to create awareness about water resources and its usage in Karnataka, the party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

The 'Janata Jaladhare', to be launched soon, is expected to raise awareness among people about the rivers in the state and the water utility.

The regional party has found a need to launch the campaign as both the national parties – BJP and Congress – have failed to address water issues of the state, Kumaraswamy told media persons here.

Speaking about interstate water disputes, Kumaraswamy urged the neighbouring states to come forward and resolve the disputes outside courts. Considering that Bengaluru gives livelihood to people even from neighbouring states, these states must exhibit generosity when it comes to water usage, he said.

"When it comes to Kaveri and Mekedatu, Tamil Nadu has a problem, when it comes to Krishna, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have disputes with us. However, thousands of people from these states have found livelihood in Bengaluru. All of them depend on Cauvery water. Each of these states must understand this," he added.

