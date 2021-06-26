JD(S) to stage protest against price hike of essential commodities

The JD(S) will stage a protest in Bengaluru on Monday against rise in prices of essential commodities.

The prices of essential commodities have gone up causing inconvenience to the public. The party has raised the issue earlier, too, and a few protests have been staged in other parts of the state by the party leaders.

On Monday, party leaders in Bengaluru will gather together to take out a protest from Anand Rao Circle to the DC's office where an official memorandum against the price hike will be submitted, said party's state president H K Kumaraswamy.

The Yuva Janata Dal leaders will also take part in the protest. JD(S) youth wing leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said it was unfortunate that the price hike came amidst the pandemic, when people had already suffered personal and financial losses. All the protesters will follow Covid-19 protocol, he added.