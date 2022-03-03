JD(S) will pass bill against NEET if it wins polls: HDK

JD(S) will pass bill against NEET if it comes to power in 2023, says HDK

The JD(S) had earlier announced that all issues pertaining to regional interest would figure in its poll plank

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 23:44 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy announced on Thursday that he will take a decision against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“If our government comes to power in 2023, we will pass a resolution against NEET in the Assembly. We want to put an end to this system which is putting the lives of students in jeopardy,” Kumaraswamy said on
Twitter. 

The plight of Karnataka students in Ukraine, especially in the wake of the death of medical student Naveen, has put the spotlight on the challenges in securing a medical seat in Indian colleges after NEET was introduced. 

Also read: Citing Naveen's death, Kumaraswamy demands scrapping of NEET

Kumaraswamy, who has been seeking a ban on the entrance test, said his party is committed to ensuring that this entrance exam is scrapped.

The JD(S) had earlier announced that all issues pertaining to regional interest would figure in its poll plank.

The party’s announcement is also similar to a recent move by the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, which passed an anti-NEET Bill in its Assembly, seeking to do away with this system for admissions. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
NEET
India News
Indian Politics
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

 