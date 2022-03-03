JD(S) will pass bill against NEET if it comes to power in 2023, says HDK

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy announced on Thursday that he will take a decision against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) if voted to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“If our government comes to power in 2023, we will pass a resolution against NEET in the Assembly. We want to put an end to this system which is putting the lives of students in jeopardy,” Kumaraswamy said on

Twitter.

The plight of Karnataka students in Ukraine, especially in the wake of the death of medical student Naveen, has put the spotlight on the challenges in securing a medical seat in Indian colleges after NEET was introduced.

Kumaraswamy, who has been seeking a ban on the entrance test, said his party is committed to ensuring that this entrance exam is scrapped.

The JD(S) had earlier announced that all issues pertaining to regional interest would figure in its poll plank.

The party’s announcement is also similar to a recent move by the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, which passed an anti-NEET Bill in its Assembly, seeking to do away with this system for admissions.

