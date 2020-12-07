JD(S) won't dance to tunes of the Congress: HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the Congress was the ‘B’ team of his party, even as the two parties seem unlikely to join hands to defeat a likely no-confidence motion against Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty.

Kumaraswamy’s strong rebuke came after Siddaramaiah said the secular standing of the JD(S) would be revealed during the no-trust motion that the BJP is likely to move against Shetty in the Upper House. Shetty, a Congressman, was elected chairperson last year.

“The Congress said JD(S) was the BJP’s ‘B’ team. It is the Congress that is the ‘B’ team of the JD(S). It is fit to insert JD(S) in brackets after Karnataka Pradesh Congress,” Kumaraswamy said, in a series of tweets signalling further deterioration of the relationship between the former allies.

“Not one Congress leader, even for courtesy’s sake, has discussed with the JD(S), seeking our support during the no-trust motion. Still, Siddaramaiah’s statement is arrogant. We aren’t slaves to extend support that nobody asked for. It is the Congress’ highhandedness that is responsible for its current state. The JD(S) isn’t slavish to dance to Congress’ tunes,” Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief ministers have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress-JD(S) coalition collapsed last year, with Kumaraswamy accusing Siddaramaiah of engineering it.

“What according to Congress and Siddaramaiah does secularism mean? In fact, there are doubts being expressed on secularism because the Congress has twisted it,” Kumaraswamy said.

“We don’t need your doctrine on secularism or Deve Gowda’s commitment to it. The Congress, which blackmailed Gowda over this commitment, has no moral right to question the stand of the JD(S),” Kumaraswamy said.

“For Congress and Siddaramaiah, secularism is to break communities and indulge in unnecessary appeasement,” he said.

Questioning Siddaramaiah’s image, Kumaraswamy asked why the Congress was reduced to 80 seats in the 2018 polls. “And what about the image of the Congress that is losing (elections) everywhere?”