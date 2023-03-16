JD(S) workers detained at Bengaluru-Mysuru highway amid protest at toll plaza

JD(S) workers protesting against the toll collection at the Kaniminike toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Thursday were taken into preventive custody by the police.

A senior police official said that around 12.30 pm, a few of the nearly 250-300 protestors were arrested but the exact number could not be determined. The protestors were released around 1 pm.

Also Read | After Modi's visit, Gowda meets Mandya JD(S) leaders

A video posted by the ANI showed the protestors shouting slogans demanding justice. A few of them sat on the road in protest, which also affected traffic movement. Police officers were seen taking them away even as more people blocked the road, sat down, and continued their sloganeering.

#WATCH | JD(S) workers block Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Kaniminike toll plaza over toll levied on motorists using the highway#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/7vEdbtYUls — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

On March 14, the first day of toll collection, protests broke out at the toll plaza as protestors demanded that the toll amount should not be collected until the work on the Expressway and service roads were completed.