JD(S) workers hold stir outside Zameer Ahmed’s house over remarks on H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) workers staged a protest against Congress legislator Zameer Ahmed on Sunday, criticising the MLA’s remarks against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Zameer had recently levelled serious allegations against Kumaraswamy over JD(S) fielding a minority community candidate for the Basavakalyan byelection. He had reportedly made disparaging comments regarding the former chief minister’s skin tone.

Read | 'HDK took Rs 10 crore from BJP for Basavakalyan nominee'

The protesters demanded an apology from Zameer. They also urged the authorities to book the MLA for his ‘racist’remarks.