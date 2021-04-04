JD(S) workers hold stir outside Zameer Ahmed’s house

JD(S) workers hold stir outside Zameer Ahmed’s house over remarks on H D Kumaraswamy

Zameer had recently levelled serious allegations against Kumaraswamy over JD(S) fielding a minority community candidate for the Basavakalyan byelection

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 23:57 ist
Congress legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH File Photo

JD(S) workers staged a protest against Congress legislator Zameer Ahmed on Sunday, criticising the MLA’s remarks against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Zameer had recently levelled serious allegations against Kumaraswamy over JD(S) fielding a minority community candidate for the Basavakalyan byelection. He had reportedly made disparaging comments regarding the former chief minister’s skin tone.

Read | 'HDK took Rs 10 crore from BJP for Basavakalyan nominee'

The protesters demanded an apology from Zameer. They also urged the authorities to book the MLA for his ‘racist’remarks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JD(S)
Zameer Ahmed Khan
Congress
H D Kumaraswamy
Basavakalyan
Bypolls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

When did life first emerge in the universe?

When did life first emerge in the universe?

 