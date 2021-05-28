Jindal land deal: Karma comes back to haunt BJP, says H D Kumaraswamy

Jindal deal: Karma comes back to haunt BJP, says HDK

It is BJP’s culture to oppose for the sake of opposition, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 01:01 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI File Photo

The state government, which had decided to sell 3,667 acres to Jindal, has now rolled back its decision owing to pressure from different groups within the party. This is an illustration of why a political party should not have double standards, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday. 

During the JD(S)-Congress coalition, the government had decided to execute a sale deed in favour of Jindal for the same piece of land. However, B S Yediyurappa-led opposition had protested against the decision.

“The lease-cum-sale period of the land given to Jindal had expired. My government had earlier tried to execute the sale deed. However, Yediyurappa protested back then. Today, he is facing the same allegations he levelled against me,” Kumaraswamy stated.

It is BJP’s culture to oppose for the sake of opposition and then go back on their stand when they are in power, he alleged. “With the BJP’s own party members opposing Yediyurappa’s decision, ‘Karma’ has come to haunt the party,” Kumaraswamy said. 

H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
Jindal group
Karnataka
BJP

