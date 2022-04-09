JJ Nagar murder: MLC defends Araga's version

BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar claimed on Saturday that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s initial statement that the 22-year-old youth Chandru was killed for not speaking Urdu was the correct version of events.

Kumar was referring to the JJ Nagar (Bengaluru) murder case in which Chandru was stabbed by one Shahid.

Speaking to media persons, Kumar, the BJP general secretary, alleged that the police version of the incident is false. “The locals and the victim’s friend Simon were at the spot. Simon saw Chandru being stabbed. He was stabbed after he said he couldn’t speak Urdu. The police commissioner has lied about this,” he alleged, demanding an inquiry.

Commenting on the Hindi imposition controversy, Kumar said his party is committed to ensuring the prominence of Kannada in Karnataka and Hindi in India.

Reacting to JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s tweets that the BJP is doing injustice to Kannada by imposing Hindi, Ravikumar said Hindi is the language spoken by crores of people in the country.

“In Karnataka, Kannada gets prominence. When it comes to India, Hindi gets prominence,” he said.

