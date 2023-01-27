Show assets before political career & now: Joshi to DKS

Joshi dares DKS to declare assets before & after joining politics

'Corruption began during the Congress regime and because of which people have sidelined that party,' he added

DHNS
DHNS, Huballi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 05:04 ist
He told media persons here on Friday that the Congress leaders sowed the seeds of corruption, and scams took place from Nehru to Manmohan Singh's regimes. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dared Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar to declare the assets he had before he entered politics, and properties he has now.

In reply to Congress leaders' allegations against the BJP on corruption and of trying to lure voters with money, Joshi said, "it is strange that people like D K Shivakumar speak about corruption. Corruption began during the Congress regime and because of which people have sidelined that party," he added.

He told media persons here on Friday that the Congress leaders sowed the seeds of corruption, and scams took place from Nehru to Manmohan Singh's regimes. "They (Congress) are the most corrupt, and people have seen that 'dagalbaji company'," he added.

Terming the Congress leaders' police complaint against BJP leaders on the alleged attempt to lure voters with money as 'meaningless', Joshi said, the case would not stand. "It is a publicity stunt by the Congress." 

Commenting on Congress leaders' statements that nothing would come out of Modi and Amit Shah's visits, Joshi said, "They said the same thing during earlier elections, but we won. Let Siddaramaiah remember what had happened earlier." 

