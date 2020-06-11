JP Nadda to address virtual rally in state

JP Nadda to address virtual rally in state

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2020, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 02:09 ist

BJP national president J P Nadda will address a virtual rally on Sunday, which will reach 20 lakh people live, through various online platforms.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will participate in the "largest of the 600 virtual rallies scheduled by the BJP during its ongoing COVID-19 awareness campaign," BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said.

During the day, as many as 50 lakh families in the state will take an oath to use products manufactured in India only, as part of its 'Swadeshi Andolan', he said.

