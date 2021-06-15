Just 'one or two' legislators unhappy, says Yediyurappa

'One or two' legislators unhappy, says CM Yediyurappa

Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 06:29 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that there was no confusion in the party over his continuation in the top post.

Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He is expected to hold talks with ministers and legislators amid rumblings of discontentment about the administration.

“There is no confusion in the party about change in leadership or any other issue. We are all together and united,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

He even downplayed the number of legislators who seem to have a problem with the way the administration functioned. “One or two might be unhappy. Singh will talk to them,” he said.

Also read: MLAs can air their resentment against Yediyurappa with Arun Singh: K S Eshwarappa

Yediyurappa said Singh will meet all the party’s MLAs and MPs.

“He has said he’ll meet anyone. He’ll be at the guest house. He will find out everything in detail,” the CM said, asking the media not to create confusion.

On June 18, Singh will participate in the BJP core committee meeting. Last week, Singh dismissed speculation that Yediyurappa will be replaced.

Singh’s visit to the state comes amid brewing disgruntlement among a section of BJP legislators. One of them, Hubli-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad, travelled to Delhi twice over the course of a month to meet senior party leaders. Also, the government’s chief whip V Sunil Kumar has publicly asked the party leadership to “provide us a platform” where legislators can air their grievances.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Singh meeting the ministers was not for an evaluation. “It’s just a meeting. There’s no need to attach special meaning to it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader H D Revanna met Bommai. Both of them said their meeting was apolitical.

“Revanna keeps coming. We discussed issues pertaining to his Hassan district and Holenarsipur constituency,” Bommai said.

Revanna said he wanted to discuss with Bommai the development of a police station in his constituency pending for 40 years.

“We’re old friends. Bommai was in my party before. We didn’t discuss politics,” Revanna said. 

 

Arun Singh
BJP
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

