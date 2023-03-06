KCN to join Cong says minister; party workers oppose

K C Narayana Gowda to join Congress says minister; party workers oppose

Commotion prevailed at a Congress meeting in Mandya with the party workers opposing 'proposed induction' of Narayana Gowda

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga/Mandya,
  • Mar 06 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 06:12 ist
K C Narayana Gowda. Credit: DH Photo

Agriculture Minister B C Patil has hinted that minister K C Narayana Gowda is set to join the Congress.

“It is rumoured that out of those who quit Congress and became ministers (in the BJP government), one may join the Congress. I have information that minister Narayana Gowda may jump the ship,” Patil said. 

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Monday, Patil said that several leaders from Congress and JD(S) will be joining BJP.

Meanwhile, commotion prevailed at a Congress meeting in Mandya with the party workers opposing “proposed induction” of Narayana Gowda. The Congress had called a meeting of the workers in connection with “Praja Dhwani Yatra.” Even before the meeting could commence, the workers threw eggs at the car of district Congress president and set the flex, banners on fire opposing the proposed induction of Gowda. 

“There are speculations that BJP’s Narayana Gowda will be given party ticket from KR Pet. Why are you conducting a meeting then? If he joins Congress, we will pelt stones during the meeting and programmes,” they said. Narayana Gowda is making efforts to join the Congress for the sake of power, they alleged. There was a heated exchange between the leaders and the party workers and the latter ransacked the meeting venue. The meeting was postponed due to chaos.  

Check out DH's latest videos

K C Narayana Gowda
Congress 
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

