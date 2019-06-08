K’taka Minister calls for tightening Kerala border 

Karnataka is looking to install metal gates and surveillance cameras on coastal roads leading to the Kerala border to curb sand mafia, drugs mafia and even vehicle lifters, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister UT Khader said Friday.

The Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala. The districts of Kodagu, Mysuru and some parts of Chamarajanagar also share their border with Kerala.

“It’s important to focus on border security. Having gates and CCTV cameras will help regulate the sand and drugs mafia. We haven’t decided still on whether we should deploy police personnel or home guards along with CCTVs at the border,” Khader told reporters.

Surveillance cameras will record the movement of every vehicle, thus resulting in regulating illegalities, he said.