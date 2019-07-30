Kageri all set to become Speaker unopposed

Six-time BJP legislator Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is all set to be elected as Karnataka Assembly speaker unopposed as the Opposition Congress and the JD(S) did not field their candidates for the post.

On Tuesday, Kageri was the only one to file nomination for the post of Speaker, for which elections are scheduled Wednesday. Since there are no contenders, Kageri is likely to be announced as the new Speaker on the floor of the House.

Kageri had earlier served as the primary and secondary education minister in the previous BJP government (2008-13). Having represented Ankola three times between 1994 and 2007, Kageri shifted to Sirsi after delimitation and has represented it since 2008.

Besides Kageri, the BJP considered nominating KG Bopaiah for the Speaker’s post. Bopaiah has served as Speaker in the past. However, with Kageri’s nomination, Bopaiah is now likely to be given a ministerial position in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s Cabinet.