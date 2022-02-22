Kageri bats for ‘One Nation, One Election’

Rooting for ‘One Nation, One Election,’ Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday called for the mobilisation of public opinion on the issue. The idea must see a public debate at the grassroots level, he said.

Kageri was speaking at a Round Table Meeting organised by Bharatiya Vikasa Vedike. Multiple selections in different states keep the nation in a perpetual mode of elections. Development activities take a hit owing to the Model Code of Conduct. This situation can be resolved if there is one election across the country. It gives time to focus on development activities, he said.

OBC quota: Tell SC about caste census, says Siddu

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the government to approach the Supreme Court with the Socio-economic and Educational Census, popularly known as the caste census, to preserve OBC reservation in local bodies.

The Supreme Court recently ordered against providing reservations to OBCs in local bodies.

“We already have a census that the government should use and ask for the Supreme Court’s nod to provide the quota. Otherwise, OBCs will lose the reservation benefit,” he said.

The caste census was commissioned when the Siddaramaiah-led Congress was in power. Its findings have not been made public yet.

