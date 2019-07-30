Kageri files nomination for Speaker's post

The BJP's Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri filed his nomination for the post of Legislative Assembly Speaker, here on Tuesday. He is set to be elected unopposed for the post of Speaker after the Congress and JD(S) did not nominate any member for the post.

Kageri, a six-time MLA who represents Sirsi constituency and Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah were being considered for the post, following the resignation of K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday.

Kageri had earlier served as Primary and Secondary Education in the previous BJP government. Having represented Ankola three times between 1994 and 2007, he shifted to Sirsi after delimitation and has represented it since 2008.

Apart from Kageri and Bopaiah, the names of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar had cropped up as possible nominations for the Speaker's post soon after Ramesh Kumar stepped down. Though Bopaiah was expected to be renominated for the post he had held between 2009 to 2013, the BJP decided to go with Kageri.