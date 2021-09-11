Kalaburagi deadlock continues with JD(S) firm on Mayor’s post

The deadlock on the formation of an alliance to take control of the Kalaburagi City Corporation continued even as Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday pointed to the party’s high command on taking the final decision.

The recent election to the Kalaburagi civic body threw up a fractured mandate. In the 55-member corporation, the Congress emerged single-largest with 27 followed by the BJP with 23, JD(S) four and one Independent. The halfway mark is 28.

The JD(S) has demanded the mayor’s post, which is a bitter pill for both Congress and BJP.

On Saturday, a delegation of Congress councillors led by former minister Priyank Kharge met Shivakumar and held talks.

“Our national leader Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken with another national leader H D Deve Gowda of the JD(S) on the way forward in Kalaburagi,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Asked if he would reach out to Gowda and former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said: “Whatever needs to be done in the good interests of the Congress, I will do. All that I have in front of me is for both parties to run the administration together.”

According to Priyank, the Chittapur MLA, discussions were still on. “The JD(S) wants the Mayor’s post. It’ll be difficult for us since we have more numbers. So, we will negotiate,” he said. “If the JD(S) is truly for Kalaburagi's development, then they will join hands with us.”

According to sources, both Congress and BJP are waiting for the announcement of the Mayoral election in Kalaburagi to see which way the JD(S) will go.

Earlier this week, a JD(S) delegation led by Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who expressed confidence later that the regional party would ally with the BJP in Kalaburagi. Bommai has also asserted that Kalaburagi would get a BJP mayor.

Kharge accused the BJP of trying to lure Congress members. “They are trying, by hook or by crook, to hoist their flag in Kalaburagi by offering money and positions,” he said.

