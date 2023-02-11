Karnataka: Amit Shah asks BJP leaders to make preparations for elections

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah attended a meeting of the BJP leaders from Mangaluru, Shivamogga in Kenjar, on city's outskirts on Saturday evening, and stressed that achievements of the BJP government should reach all households in the next one month.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told mediapersons after the meeting that Shah has promised to return again and review the progress of party’s preparedness for the election. The meeting did not discuss anything about the candidates. Yediyurappa said Shah had asked all party leaders to focus more on assembly constituencies in favour of Congress.

The party workers should work unitedly, he had added. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said the meeting discussed at length on the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. “Amit Shah has guided us on winning the elections," Pratap Simha said.

Mangaluru and Shivamogga districts have 33 assembly constituencies, 29 constituencies among them have BJP MLAs. He has guided us on retaining existing constituencies won by the BJP and winning the remaining four constituencies. "We will start preparing for the election as per his suggestion within a month," Pratap Simha said.

Former minister K S Eshwarappa said; “Amit Shah has guided us on winning the upcoming elections. We will win more than 150 seats.”

Mini road show

Hundreds of BJP workers had gathered at the exit road of Mangaluru International Airport to welcome Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. They took part in an open vehicle procession for around 200 metres before driving towards Sridevi College in Kenjar to take part in the invited BJP leaders meeting. Hundreds of BJP workers who had gathered on either side of the road waved at Shah.

In fact, a road show was scheduled from Kavoor to Padavinangady. However, it was cancelled due to security reasons following Koragajja Kola at Padavinangady.