K'taka Assembly Winter Session to be adjourned Thursday

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session to be adjourned Thursday, a day ahead schedule

The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

PTI
PTI, Belagavi,
  • Dec 28 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 19:52 ist
The Karnataka Assembly. Credit: DH File Photo

The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be adjourned on Thursday, a day prior to the schedule, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday. The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

"We had earlier planned till Friday but we discussed with the senior members of the House and decided to wind up tomorrow evening," Kageri told the House. He told the House that the Finance Bill has to be discussed and passed. Further, some other discussions will take place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 