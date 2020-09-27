Karnataka Bandh called for political gains: Somashekar

Ranjith Kandiya
  • Sep 27 2020, 14:39 ist
S T Somashekar. Credit: DH Photo

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Sunday said the Karnataka bandh called by various organisations to oppose amendments to Land Reforms Act and APMC Act was politically motivated. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, only a score of farmers and associations are opposing the amendments.

"The farmers will have several benefits from the amendments. They will be freed from middlemen to sell their produce," Somashekar said, hailing the Farm Bills.

The Minister said he visited 27 districts and the farmers were happy with the new initiative.

Farm Bills
S T Somashekar
Karnataka
Bandh

