Karnataka BJP chief Kateel deems signature campaign unnecessary

Reiterating that B S Yediyurappa is the unanimous leader and the post of chief minister is not vacant, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday stated that signature collection or exerting pressure would get no value in the party.

"Instructions from the high-command is followed in the BJP, and Yediyurappa also said the same on Sunday. All legislators and workers of the party should understand that. BJP's national leadership has also clarified about the continuation of Yediyurappa as the chief minister," he told media persons on Monday.

When asked about MLA M P Renukacharya's statement about the signature collection in support of Yediyurappa, Kateel said, there is no need for a signature campaign in the BJP which operates on the basis of principles, democracy and discipline. "I will speak to the concerned if somebody is collecting signatures," he noted.

"MLAs should stay in their constituencies and should focus on Covid-19 management. There is no need for them to give any other statements, and the party is observing all," he said.

Check out DH latest videos: