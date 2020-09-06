Karnataka BJP disowns Ragini Dwivedi

The state BJP unit on Sunday disowned actor Ragini Dwivedi, following her arrest in connection with a narcotics case.

A statement issued by BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said that Ragini was not a member of the BJP, and the party had not assigned her any responsibility for electioneering. She may have been involved in the campaign “on her own”, he said, adding that the party was “neither accountable nor answerable to Ragini Dwivedi’s activities in her personal and professional life. We have nothing to do with it and maintain a distance from it.”

BJP is totally against any sort of anti-social activity by anybody and will not support such activities. “Hence, we disown Ragini for her involvement in the drug racket,” the statement added.

The saffron party was left red-faced recently, after videos of Ragini campaigning for the BJP during the bypolls held last year went viral on social media. Several images of the actress with BJP leaders were also circulated embarrassing the party.