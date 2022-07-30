Karnataka BJP favours ban on SDPI, PFI: K S Eshwarappa

Reacting to ABVP's demand for the ban on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), Shivamogga MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa stated that "Karnataka BJP favours this and we have already urged the Centre to take suitable steps in this regard."

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said "we have shared all necessary details with the Central leaders."

Reacting to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's remark that RSS dispute is responsible for violence in Dakshina Kannada district, Eshgwarappa demanded the Congress leader to apologise to people of the country for his derogatory remarks against RSS.

"RSS is the organisation that has given many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others to the country by instilling patriotism in their minds. But the Congress leader stated that the dispute in RSS was the reason behind the killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district."

"I am deeply disappointed that we gave such a bad chief minister to Karnataka. He seems to be a shameless man," the former deputy chief minister slammed.

He said "If Siddaramaiah wants to know about RSS,. I will take him to the shakha of RSS in Karnataka so that he can learn something about it."

Referring to the demand for the resignation of chief minister and home minister in connection with three murders reported in Dakshina Kannada district, he said over 32 Hindu youths were killed when Congress was in power in Karnataka.

"How many times Siddaramaiah and the then home minister stepped down from their positions?" he questioned and said he would congratulate Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra for taking steps towards arresting two suspects in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru in 24 hours of the incident.

On Siddaramaiah's demand for interrogation of State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said there is a limit for politics. But Siddaramaiah is crossing it.

"When Hindu youths were killed in the coastal districts during Congress-led government in Karnataka,did BJP demand for the interrogation of Congress leaders of the region?," he questioned and said, "We can't tolerate if they speak of our leaders."

On Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar's assault on media persons, he demanded police to arrest Congress MLA at the earliest and bring