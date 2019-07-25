Karnataka BJP leaders meet Amit Shah

Senior BJP leaders from Karnataka led by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar met BJP national president Amit Shah here on Thursday and discussed the current political situation in the state.

The leaders, who close to Shah, explained to him about that the rebel MLAs were firm that they would not back Congress and JD ( S) any more.

The state leaders also sought direction from the Central leadership to form the government. Shah, who heard from leaders, told them to come at 3 pm again for another round of meeting.

Senior leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Madhuswamy, Aravind Limbavali were in the delegation.

Emerging out of the meeting BJP MLA Madhuswamy told reporters that we have explained the current political situation. We also sought the central leaders direction to form the government under the leadership of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa.

We also explained the need to convene the session to pass the budget by the end of this month.

The BJP, which does not have numbers to form the government, still adopting wait and watch method before taking any decision. The party is also waiting for Speaker Ramesh Kumar to take a decision on resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs.